OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 25 Iowa State 63-60 at home

Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) fell to No. 25 Iowa State (11-2, 2-0) 63-60 on Wednesday in Norman.
Junior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners in scoring with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting and a 2-for-2 total from 3-point range. He also notched six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals against the Cyclones.
The Sooners came back from a 23-point deficit in the first half, tying the game at 29 at halftime. After trading blows in the second half, the Cyclones took a 61-58 lead following senior guard Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in the game.
Oklahoma found itself back in the game after junior forward Jalen Hill gathered freshman guard Milos Uzan’s 3-point miss with 16 seconds left. The Cyclones then turned the ball over, giving the Sooners the ball with 7.1 seconds to go.
OU couldn’t capitalize, however, after Hill fumbled an inbound pass from sophomore guard Bijan Cortes under the rim with six seconds to go. The Cyclones nailed a pair of free throws, and then senior forward Tanner Groves missed a last-ditch 3-pointer to tie the game in regulation.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Sherfield struggles
Senior guard Grant Sherfield struggled to find rhythm against Iowa State.
The Nevada transfer saw only eight minutes in the first half, committing two personal fouls. He had two points on 1-for-3 shooting at halftime.
The second half wasn’t much different for the star guard as he scored two more points and shot 0-for-4 from the field. He finished with four points, 14 points below his team-high 18.3 point per game average.
Sooners recover from slow start, fall in final seconds
It was a dreary start for the Sooners’ offense in the first half, but they recovered with hot shooting.
In the first 4:10 of the game, the Cyclones jumped out to a 9-3 lead after Oklahoma committed two turnovers and shot 1-for-3 during its first seven possessions. Moments later, Iowa State’s offense jumped out to a 22-5 lead with 12:31 left in the game.
Senior forward Tanner Groves then nailed a layup with 11:58 to go in the first half sparking OU’s offense to outscore the Cyclones 24-7 by halftime. OU, after starting 2-for-6 with 14:34 left in the first period, was shooting 12 for 24 from the field and 4 for 11 from 3-point range by the break.
The Cyclones and Sooners traded leads in the second half, remaining tied 36-36 with 16:36 remaining in the game. Iowa State outscored the Sooners 27-24 from that point on.
Bijan Cortes' impressive first half
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes was the Sooners' lone bright spot in the first half.
Oklahoma started the game down 25-7 with 11:36 left before halftime, but Cortes sparked a massive comeback guiding the Sooners to a 20-0 run and down just two points with 2:18 to go. OU tied the score 29-29 by halftime.
The sophomore guard ended the half with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one block on 3-for-4 shooting.
Despite a fiery start, Cortes slowed down in the second half, scoring two points on 1-for-2 shooting from the field and an 0-for-1 total from the 3-point line.
Next, the Sooners will face Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.