 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 21 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Roberston

Senior guard Taylor Robertson during the game against Oklahoma State on March 2.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) fell two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the regular season on Monday.

The Sooners went 1-1 last week, defeating Oklahoma State 72-69 in Stillwater and losing to Kansas 73-67 in Norman. Senior guard Taylor Robertson recorded her second career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in OU’s win over OSU.

The Sooners remain the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 4 Baylor, No. 7 Texas and No. 10 Iowa State. OU finished fourth in the Big 12 standings behind those three teams, its first top-4 conference finish since 2017-18.

The Sooners will begin postseason play against Kansas (20-8, 9-7) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday in Kansas City. OU split its season series with the Jayhawks, winning 82-68 in Lawrence earlier this season.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments