OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 20 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball during the game against Texas on Jan. 29.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5 Big 12) fell five spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Sooners lost two games last week, extending their losing streak to three. OU fell to Texas Tech 87-77 in Norman on Wednesday and 89-67 to then-No. 6 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday. 

OU is the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 5 Baylor, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 11 Texas. The Sooners are currently fourth in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas. 

OU will play TCU (6-17, 2-12) in Fort Worth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 on ESPN+. The Sooners defeated the Horned Frogs 100-71 in Norman earlier this season.

