OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 20 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5 Big 12) fell five spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
Checking in at #️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ in this week's @AP_Top25!#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/V93fBVh66i— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 21, 2022
The Sooners lost two games last week, extending their losing streak to three. OU fell to Texas Tech 87-77 in Norman on Wednesday and 89-67 to then-No. 6 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday.
OU is the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 5 Baylor, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 11 Texas. The Sooners are currently fourth in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas.
OU will play TCU (6-17, 2-12) in Fort Worth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 on ESPN+. The Sooners defeated the Horned Frogs 100-71 in Norman earlier this season.
