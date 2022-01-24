OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) dropped four spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
𝑬𝒎𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 😤#Sooners x @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/Tzbe4xOMvr— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 24, 2022
OU is coming off a win over West Virginia 88-76 and a loss to No. 25 Kansas State 94-65. In the loss to the Wildcats, the Sooners allowed Ayoka Lee to score an NCAA-record 61 points.
OU is now the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big 12, behind No. 9 Texas, No. 11 Baylor and No 13. Iowa State. The Sooners are currently third in the Big 12 standings behind Iowa State and Kansas State.
OU will play Bedlam rival Oklahoma State (6-10, 1-6) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.