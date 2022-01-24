 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball during the game against ECU on Dec. 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) dropped four spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

OU is coming off a win over West Virginia 88-76 and a loss to No. 25 Kansas State 94-65. In the loss to the Wildcats, the Sooners allowed Ayoka Lee to score an NCAA-record 61 points. 

OU is now the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big 12, behind No. 9 Texas, No. 11 Baylor and No 13. Iowa State. The Sooners are currently third in the Big 12 standings behind Iowa State and Kansas State.

OU will play Bedlam rival Oklahoma State (6-10, 1-6) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments