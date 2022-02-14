OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 78-63 loss to Texas

Oklahoma (20-4, 9-3 Big 12) dropped three spots to No. 15 in Monday’s update of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒐. #Sooners x @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/RifT8awe4z— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 14, 2022
The Sooners fell after suffering a 78-63 loss to now-No. 14 Texas on the road. The 15-point defeat marks Oklahoma’s second worst loss of the season, behind its 29-point loss to Kansas State on Jan. 23.
The Longhorns and Sooners have now split contests two years in a row. This season, OU won its first matchup 65-63 on Jan. 29.
The Sooners no longer share first in the Big 12 with Iowa State, as the loss dropped them to second in the conference with the same record as Baylor. Because of the season sweep over the Bears, OU owns the tiebreaker.
Oklahoma is one of four Big 12 teams ranked, along with No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Baylor and Texas.
The Sooners return to the court to take on Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.
