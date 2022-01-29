OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 1 Auburn 86-68 on the road in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) fell to No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) 86-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
The loss is OU’s fifth in its last six games and its 10th straight loss against AP No. 1-ranked teams dating back to 2002 when the Sooners defeated No. 1 Kansas in the Big 12 tournament.
With 12:24 left in the game, senior guard Umoja Gibson crossed up and dashed past Auburn forward Walker Kessler for a layup that brought the Sooners within three points of the Tigers. From that point on, the Tigers went on a 36-21 run to close out their victory.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, a native of nearby Norcross, Georgia, had 20-plus friends and family in attendance according to the ESPN broadcast. He ended the game with a team-high 19 points, four assists and three steals. Gibson finished the game with 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting and two 3-point makes.
Senior forward Tanner Groves added 13 points with two 3-pointers while redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois added eight points in his first game since Jan. 11 due to an ankle injury.
Auburn forward and potential top-3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Jabari Smith scored 23 points and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds on 6-for-14 shooting. Kessler finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Guard K.D. Johnson added 13 points.
Redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson exited the game with an apparent ankle injury in the first half and did not return. Oklahoma entered halftime down 39-27 and was outscored 47-41 in the second half of the loss.
Next, the Sooners take on TCU at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Norman.
