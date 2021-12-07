Oklahoma (7-2) lost to Butler (6-3) 66-62 in overtime in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Tuesday night in Norman.
Senior guard Elijah Harkless drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in regulation sending the game to overtime. Despite leading for 33 minutes and 53 seconds, the Sooners allowed the Bulldogs to finish with a 11-5 run to close out regulation.
Sophomore guard Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting while grabbing six rebounds.
The Sooners were outrebounded 43-30 in the loss with 15 of the Bulldogs’ boards coming on the offensive end.
Harkless and senior guard Jordan Goldwire scored 16 and 10 respectively while freshman guard CJ Noland provided energy and hustle off the bench scoring six points and grabbing five boards in 15 minutes of play.
Senior forward Tanner Groves, who was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday, ended the night with 10 points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting.
Next, Oklahoma travels to play No. 12 Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Tulsa.
