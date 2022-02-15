OU basketball: Sooners fall 80-78 in overtime to No. 20 Texas at home

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell in overtime to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) 80-78 on Tuesday in Norman.
Senior guards Elijah Harkless, Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson contributed 19, 18 and 17 points, respectively. Junior forward Jalen Hill, who made a career-high eight free throws, contributed 16 points and six rebounds.
The Sooners rebounded the ball with four seconds left in overtime with a chance to tie, but Harkless’ 3-point attempt missed.
Oklahoma struggled to make shots, shooting 23-for-51 from the field and 5-for-23 from 3-point range. However, OU made 27 free of its 34 free-throw attempts, its most in a game this season.
Oklahoma held a five-point lead with 12:45 to play in the second half before allowing an 11-0 Texas run. However, OU retaliated, cutting the lead to one point with a Goldwire layup with 5:23 to play.
The Longhorns extended their back to six after a 3-pointer by Andrew Jones, who led Texas with 20 points and a dunk from Bishop. Harkless followed the dunk with a fastbreak steal and spin for a layup, and Gibson drilled a 3-pointer one possession later to once again cut the Sooners’ deficit to one.
Then, Goldwire tied the game with 38 seconds remaining. Senior forward Ethan Chargois had a chance for a game-winning 3-point shot as regulation expired, however, he missed.
Next, Oklahoma takes on Iowa State (16-9, 3-9) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Ames.
