OU basketball: Sooners fall 72-63 to TCU at home, lose 6th of last 7 games

Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Christian (15-4, 4-3) 72-63 on Monday night in Norman.
TCU dominated on the glass, recording 42 rebounds opposed to OU’s 20. The Sooners shot just 6-of-26 from 3-point range, and 40.7 percent from the field. Oklahoma's loss is also its first ever against the Horned Frogs at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire led the way with 13 points and four assists. Fellow senior guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Senior forward Tanner Groves — Oklahoma’s leading scorer — shot just 1-for-7 with four points.
OU struggled from the start, with a 17-9 deficit only seven minutes into the first half. The Sooners’ shortcomings continued as the Horned Frogs extended their lead to 14 points with 7:19 left in the second half.
The Sooners closed the gap with a 10-0 run late in the first half but were outscored 36-28 in the second half. They also shot only 9-for-27 in the second period.
Junior forward Jalen Hill, redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois and freshman guard CJ Noland combined for 18 points on 13 shots.
Guard Damion Baugh led the Horned Frogs with 20 points and 8 rebounds while center Eddie Lampkin garnered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Next, OU takes on Oklahoma State (10-10, 3-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Stillwater.
