OU basketball: Sooners suffer 108-64 blowout loss to Notre Dame in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Jennie Baranczyk

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the Sooners' game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on March 19.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 4-seeded Oklahoma (25-9) fell to No. 5 Notre Dame (24-9) 108-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Norman on Monday, ending its season. 

OU’s 108 points allowed are the most since 111 were scored by DePaul in 2017.  

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was the lone player to score in double-digits, with 19 points and four 3-pointers. Senior forward Madi Williams, OU’s leading scorer this season, was held to nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. 

The Sooners shot only 32 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range, while committed 28 turnovers.

OU garnered a 7-5 lead with 8:07 remaining in the first quarter but was its lone lead of the game. Notre Dame took a 60-25 halftime lead, the Sooners’ largest deficit this season. 

The third quarter was OU’s most efficient on offense. The Sooners went 10-20 from the field with seven players scoring. However, it was another quarter where Notre Dame outscored OU, 25-22. The Fighting Irish took a 38-point lead into the fourth quarter and  led by as much as 40 in the third quarter. 

The Fighting Irish hit the 100-point mark with 4:01 left in the fourth. Oklahoma allowed over 100 points for the first time since 2020 in the loss. Its 44-point margin of defeat is tied for the largest by a four-seed in NCAA Tournament history.

