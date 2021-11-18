You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners escape East Carolina 79-74 in 1st game of Myrtle Beach Invitational

Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-0) defeated East Carolina (3-1) 79-74 in its first game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night.

Head coach Porter Moser earned his third career victory with the Sooners, extending the team’s winning streak to three games to start off the season. OU has now started a season 3-0 the last three of four years.

Senior guard Umoja Gibson ended the night with 13 points. Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with 12 points and six rebounds before fouling out with nearly three minutes left in the game. Junior guard Jalen Hill scored 12 and redshirt senior Jordan Goldwire added 13.

OU shot an efficient 52.1 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3. Turnovers were an issue all game for Moser's team as it finished with 16, surrendering 13 points off turnovers to ECU. 

The Sooners trailed the Pirates for nine minutes and 30 seconds and were tied with them for three minutes and 57 seconds in the first half. On the last play of the half, senior guard Elijah Harkless drove the lane and finished a tough layup to put OU ahead 39-38. In the second half, the Sooners outscored the Pirates 40-36 to secure the win. 

In the semifinal round of the tournament, Oklahoma will take on either Indiana State or Old Dominion at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 19 in Conway, South Carolina. 

