OU basketball: Sooners eliminated from Big 12 Tournament in 56-55 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech, NCAA Tournament bid hangs in balance

Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Texas Tech (25-8, 12-6) 56-55 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals in Kansas City on Friday night.
OU entered the contest as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s latest Bracketology update. After an impressive 72-67 win over No. 3 Baylor on Thursday, the Sooners weren’t able to add to their resume against the Red Raiders.
If they had won, the victory surely would have put them in March Madness. Now, OU’s remaining postseason fate hangs in the balance.
Junior forward Jacob Groves missed a game-tying free throw with seven seconds remaining in the game before senior guard Umoja Gibson surrendered a turnover at the buzzer to seal the defeat.
Gibson led all scorers with 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including four 3-point makes, and topped all players with 36 minutes of action. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire finished with 14 points and shot 4-for-6 from the free throw line.
Junior forward Jalen Hill contributed 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois added four points in 24 minutes off the bench.
Forward Kevin Obanor and guard Davion Warren led the Red Raiders with 11 points each on a combined 9-for-16 shooting clip.
Texas Tech shot lights out in the first half, knocking down 65 percent of its field goals, including six of its last eight to end the half. Hill scored 11 in the first half while the Groves brothers, senior forward Tanner and junior forward Jacob, combined for just two points.
Despite trailing 37-26 at halftime, the Sooners rallied on a 14-0 run to take a 47-44 lead with 7:25 left. The Red Raiders regained their lead and ultimately won the contest after the Sooners ended the game on a 3:02 scoring drought.
Next, the Sooners await their postseason destination, which will be revealed during the 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship Show at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 (CBS).
