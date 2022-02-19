OU basketball: Sooners drop third straight as Iowa State shoots lights out, buoyed by 'Hilton magic'

After Oklahoma gave up a season-high 97 points to unranked Texas Tech last Wednesday, Feb. 16, head coach Jennie Baranczyk stressed her team’s need to improve on defense.
Instead of improvements, the defensive struggles continued. No. 15 Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5 Big 12) gave up 16 3-pointers and allowed No. 6 Iowa State (22-4, 11-3) to shoot 47 percent from the field in an 89-67 loss in Ames on Saturday evening.
Four Cyclones scored in double figures, including Ashley Joens’ 28 points on 10-for-20 shooting. The 16 3-pointers surrendered by the Sooners were the most they’ve allowed all season. After the game, Baranczyk lauded ISU’s shooting, especially that of Joens, an Iowa City native and former Miss Iowa Basketball honoree who the former Drake coach followed long before her college days.
“I thought they played phenomenal, especially from the 3-point line,” Baranczyk, a Des Moines native, said after the game. “I’ve seen Ashley play since she was in junior high, and she’s incredible. She continued to get better. Anytime we would make a mistake, she would capitalize on it.”
The Sooners started strong, making four of their first six shots to gain a 9-8 lead. However, it was their last lead. The Cyclones ended the first quarter on a 20-7 run before taking a 43-33 lead into halftime. Nine 3-pointers fell for Iowa State as it shot 52 percent from the field. On the other end, OU shot 41 percent, draining just four 3-pointers.
The game only got worse for Oklahoma. The Cyclones scored 28 points in the third quarter, more than double OU’s 12 points. The Sooners made only three baskets in the quarter, shooting 23 percent from the field.
Iowa State entered the fourth quarter ahead 24 points, its largest lead of the game. OU outscored ISU 22-18 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. The Cyclones ended with 1.2 points per possession, earning points on 48 percent of their possessions.
11,321 fans packed into Hilton Coliseum for the contest, just 27 shy of the arena’s season-high. It created a hostile atmosphere for an OU squad that had lost three straight in Ames heading into Saturday.
“We faced some Hilton magic tonight,” Baranczyk said. “That is an incredible place to play in. It's a standard for women's basketball in terms of an atmosphere, and it’s one that we want to build in Norman.”
On top of the defensive issues, Baranczyk also believes the Sooners didn’t play a clean game. Like its last matchup with the Cyclones, OU lost the rebounding battle 37-34 while committing 18 turnovers and 19 fouls.
“We didn't get clean rebounds enough to be able to really go,” Baranczyk said. “I felt like today… our spacing and our kind of riskiness wasn't there as much. Some of that was them and some of it was us.”
Senior forward Madi Williams led OU with 20 points and sophomore guard Skylar Vann added 15, but OU's second leading-scorer, senior guard Taylor Robertson, was held to five points despite a team-high 32 minutes.
Two weeks ago on Feb. 5, the Sooners were 20-3, relishing their best start since the 2008-09 season. That year, OU won its fourth Big 12 regular season title and made its second-ever NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance.
At that point earlier this season, Oklahoma was looking like Final Four contenders again and sat in first place in the Big 12, in prime position to win its fifth conference championship. The Sooners had the makings of a team that, with time and sustained success, could draw crowds the likes of what the Cyclones invited Saturday night.
Since then, OU has lost three in a row, with every loss coming by double digits. The Sooners are now fourth in the Big 12 behind No. 7 Baylor, Iowa State and unranked Kansas.
Before its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 against TCU (6-17, 2-12) in Fort Worth, Oklahoma has quite the slump to work out of.
“We gotta continue to get better,” Baranczyk said. “There were some moments that I’ve been really proud of, but we know we have to get better.”
