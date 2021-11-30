OU basketball: Sooners down SMU 84-72 in Dallas

In its first game in eight days, Oklahoma (6-1) defeated SMU (3-4) 84-72 on Tuesday in Dallas.
The Sooners shot 51 percent from the field and 31 percent from 3, holding the Mustangs to just 37 percent shooting and 23 percent from 3. OU’s defense forced 13 turnovers, holding SMU to just nine points in the first quarter.
Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa led OU with 25 points and eight rebounds. Seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams also scored in double figures, recording 19 and 15 points respectively.
All three players rank in the top 100 nationally for points per game, making OU the only team to have three top 100 scorers. Robertson ranks at No. 37 with 19 points per game while Williams and Llanusa rank tied for the No. 88 spot with 17 points per game.
Freshman guard Kelbie Washington had double-digit assists, leading the Sooners with 10. As a team, OU had 47 rebounds, 26 assists, 12 bench points and 11 fastbreak points. Sophomore forward Skylar Vann missed the game with an undisclosed injury. There is no timetable yet for her return.
Next, OU returns to Norman to face Mississippi State (5-1) on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
