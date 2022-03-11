OU basketball: Sooners down Kansas 80-68 in quarterfinals of Big 12 Tournament

No. 21 Oklahoma (24-7, 12-6 Big 12) took down Kansas (20-9, 11-7) 80-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday in Kansas City. The win is OU’s first in the conference tournament since 2016.
Senior forward Madi Williams recorded her ninth double-double of the season and led OU with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Senior guard Taylor Robertson added 19 points while junior forward Liz Scott recorded 11 points.
The No. 4-seeded Sooners shot 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range, holding No. 5-seeded Kansas to 33 percent shooting. OU registered 53 rebounds and 25 assists in the contest, forcing 17 turnovers.
Of the 10 Sooners that played in the first half, nine scored points. OU hit eight 3-pointers and shot 41 percent from the field in the first half, grabbing 30 rebounds.
Oklahoma rode a big second quarter, as it outscored KU 25-11 before taking a 45-32 halftime lead. OU shot 10-for-18 from the field in the second quarter, holding the Jayhawks to just two baskets. Robertson scored eight points in the quarter, hitting two 3-pointers.
Oklahoma slowed down offensively in the third quarter, scoring 15 points to Kansas’ 17. OU stayed the course in the fourth quarter, holding the Jayhawks to zero baskets in the final 5:38 of play to secure the victory. Williams and Robertson scored 12 points and 11 points in the second half, respectively.
Next, the Sooners will play either No. 1-seeded Baylor or No. 9-seeded Oklahoma State in the semifinals at 12 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN+. OU swept both teams in the regular season.
