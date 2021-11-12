OU basketball: Sooners defense suffocates UTSA in dominant win, allows fewest points since 2015

Porter Moser has preached defense ever since he departed Loyola Chicago and stepped foot on campus in Norman.
The first-year Oklahoma coach’s Loyola team in 2020-21 ranked No. 1 nationally in opponents’ points per game at 56.4 points.
Moser’s defense-focused message reigned true Friday night in Oklahoma’s dominant 96-44 win over UTSA. OU (2-0) shut down the Roadrunners (1-1) early, allowing only 10 points in the first half — the fewest OU has allowed in any half since it led Texas A&M 27-10 in the first half in 2008.
The Sooners’ defense translated into offense in the second half, as they exploded for 63 points on 61.5 percent shooting. The 44 points OU gave up was its fewest allowed since it gave up 36 against Texas Tech in 2015.
“When we were guarding you could just see the momentum,” Moser said after the game. “We were getting out and running more, and that’s what we want.”
Oklahoma spaced the floor often — another area Moser has beat the drum on — and scored 19 points off turnovers, 16 fastbreak points with 26 3-point attempts. Senior guard Umoja Gibson and freshman Alston Mason each had two steals while junior forward Jalen Hill was a force on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds.
“(Defense) creates offense,” Moser said. “I think we’ve physically got to continue to try to get stronger.
“We’re moving in the right direction, you’ve got to get them to believe in it and I really saw some belief in it. It looked like they were really getting after it defensively.”
Senior forward Tanner Groves was dominant on both sides of the ball for the entire game. He finished with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting including 2-for-5 from 3 with five rebounds, three assists and a block.
Groves was known for being a two-way player, especially around the rim, in his three seasons at Eastern Washington of the Big Sky Conference. He averaged 17 points per game and a block per game last season for the Eagles.
“What I see in (Groves) is just an energy level,” Moser said. “I saw him playing through some mistakes which I really liked seeing with him because he cares so much, he wears his heart on his sleeve.”
Freshman guard CJ Noland was also a bright spot for OU, as he played 16 minutes — tied for the most off the bench with junior forward Jacob Groves. He finished with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting, four rebounds and a block.
Noland, a four-star recruit out of Waxahachie, Texas, seemingly will play a big role off the bench for the Sooners. Moser described him as a “sponge,” and expressed that he’s shown the willingness to learn and has carried that over to the court in practice.
“CJ had a really good game,” redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire said. “He came in and brought energy off the bench… making solid plays all night, good defense. He just grinds each and every day.”
Despite it being one of Oklahoma’s best defensive performances in the last decade, Moser didn’t seem content with just one showing. He made it clear that excellent defense is the expectation for his team.
The Sooners will look to continue their defensive dominance when they take on East Carolina in the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Conway, South Carolina.
“I thought we played better defensively than we did the previous game,” Moser said. “We’ve got to keep having the arrow go up defensively.”
