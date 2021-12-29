OU basketball: Sooners defeat Wichita State 89-67, push winning streak to 8 games

Oklahoma (11-1) defeated Wichita State (9-4) 89-67 on Wednesday in Norman, extending its win streak to eight games.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Sooners controlled most of the second, entering halftime with an eight-point lead. Both sophomore guard Skylar Vann and senior guard Taylor Robertson scored double figures in the half, with 16 and 13, respectively.
As a team, OU shot 47 percent from the field in the first half, holding the Shockers to 39 percent shooting. OU again shot well in the second half, going 46 percent from the field while holding Wichita State to just 31 percent shooting. The Sooners never trailed in the half and led by as many as 24 points.
While Vann and Robertson led the scoring effort in the first half, it was the three other starters — freshman guard Kelbie Washington, junior forward Liz Scott and junior forward Kennady Tucker — who led in the second half. All three scored in double figures in the second half, with Scott scoring 10 and Washington and Tucker scoring 11.
In total, the Sooners shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range in the game, holding the Shockers to 34 percent shooting. As a team, OU recorded 50 rebounds, 27 assists and forced 21 turnovers. Vann led the Sooners with 21 points, Scott led with 12 rebounds and Washington led with 13 assists.
Next, the Sooners will open Big 12 play with a road matchup against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Lubbock.
