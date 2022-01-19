OU basketball: Sooners defeat West Virginia 88-76 on the road to capture 4th consecutive win

No. 14 Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (8-7, 1-5) to capture its fourth consecutive victory 88-76 on Wednesday in Morgantown.
Three players scored in double figures, including senior forward Madi Williams’s team-high 23 points. Senior guard Taylor Robertson added 22 points with five 3-point makes and sophomore guard Skylar Vann scored 15 off the bench.
The Sooners shot 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range, recording 41 rebounds, 22 assists and forcing 17 turnovers. Williams led with nine rebounds and sophomore guard Neveah Tot led with eight assists in her second start this season. Tot replaced freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who missed due to being in health and safety protocols.
OU started the game with a 15-4 run in the first quarter, until WVU cut its deficit to two points with 3:34 to go in the second quarter. Then, the Mountaineers held a 46-44 lead at halftime. In the first half, both teams shot 44 percent from the field.
Out of halftime, OU began a 14-1 run that lasted until the end of the quarter, giving it a 72-58 lead. The Sooners kept their lead throughout the fourth quarter to earn the victory. In the second half, OU shot 57 percent from the field, holding WVU to just 29 percent shooting.
Next, the Sooners will play Kansas State (13-4, 3-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 in Manhattan on ESPNU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.