 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners defeat West Virginia 88-76 on the road to capture 4th consecutive win

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams

Senior guard Madi Williams during the game against TCU on Jan. 15.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

No. 14 Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (8-7, 1-5) to capture its fourth consecutive victory 88-76 on Wednesday in Morgantown.

Three players scored in double figures, including senior forward Madi Williams’s team-high 23 points. Senior guard Taylor Robertson added 22 points with five 3-point makes and sophomore guard Skylar Vann scored 15 off the bench. 

The Sooners shot 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range, recording 41 rebounds, 22 assists and forcing 17 turnovers. Williams led with nine rebounds and sophomore guard Neveah Tot led with eight assists in her second start this season. Tot replaced freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who missed due to being in health and safety protocols.

OU started the game with a 15-4 run in the first quarter, until WVU cut its deficit to two points with 3:34 to go in the second quarter. Then, the Mountaineers held a 46-44 lead at halftime. In the first half, both teams shot 44 percent from the field.

Out of halftime, OU began a 14-1 run that lasted until the end of the quarter, giving it a 72-58 lead. The Sooners kept their lead throughout the fourth quarter to earn the victory. In the second half, OU shot 57 percent from the field, holding WVU to just 29 percent shooting.

Next, the Sooners will play Kansas State (13-4, 3-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 in Manhattan on ESPNU.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments