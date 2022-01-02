You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners defeat Texas Tech 97-91, open conference play with road win

Madi Williams

Senior guard/forward Madi Williams during the game against Utah on Dec. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (7-5, 0-1) 97-91 in the conference opener on Sunday afternoon in Lubbock.

OU was led by senior forward Madi Williams who finished the game with a massive 25 points and five rebounds. Also contributing for the Sooners was senior guard Taylor Robertson and sophomore forward Skylar Vann. Robertson added 17 points, while Vann had 19 points with three 3-point makes.

The Sooners remained without senior guard Ana Llanusa, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season according to coach Jennie Baranczyk. 

Junior guard Gabby Gregory was active for the first time all season, as she had previously been dealing with an undisclosed injury. Gregory didn’t score any points, but played 10 minutes in the contest. She averaged 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.

With 9:02 left the third quarter, OU was only leading by six points. From there, the Sooners caught fire from 3-point land as they went on an impressive 18-0 run which ultimately sealed the game for Baranczyk’s squad.

The Sooners return to action against Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at home.

