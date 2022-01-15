OU basketball: Sooners defeat TCU behind Madi Williams, frontcourt's dominant performances

Oklahoma was dragging.
During a Saturday matchup with TCU in Norman, The Horned Frogs cut the Sooners’ lead to just 51-40 With 7:44 left in the third quarter. But from there, senior forward Madi Williams took over. Following an and-one and a 3-pointer, she went on to play 13 more minutes, totalling 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in that span.
Suddenly, OU was back up by 19 points with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter.
“When Maddie gets that look on her face, she gets just that edge,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “It's absolutely incredible what she can do with just her change of pace or speed. Her overall vision, she knows when to get to the basket. She can shoot from the outside. She can set people up. She just has this really cool belief in her team as well. I don't know if she even notices it, but I know when she gets that look in her eye.”
From that point on, the Sooners never took their foot off the gas. OU finished the day with its best quarter yet, outscoring TCU 25-15 in the final frame.
Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) put together a complete performance against TCU (5-8, 1-3) coming away with a 100-71 victory behind it’s frontcourt of Williams, sophomore Skylar Vann and junior Liz Scott. Williams totaled 21 points with 11 rebounds and four assists, while Vann and Scott added 20 and 16 points, respectively.
“I am just proud of everybody for responding,” Baranczyk said. “We continue to face a little adversity here and there, and we continue to respond. So I couldn't be more proud of our team. And TCU is a very good basketball team, and I thought we did a really nice job today.”
The Sooners, who sit at fifth nationally for 3-point makes on the season, found a new way to win on Saturday. Oklahoma has relied on outside shooting and a fast-paced attack to get the job done, but against TCU it established a paint presence.
OU dominated inside offensively, scoring 44 points in the paint. The volume of shots attempted from close range allowed it an efficient outing offensively. The Sooners shot 54 percent from the floor compared to TCU’s 39 percent.
“I think we really put high value on versatility, so there's a time and place that we can face the basket and do a lot of things,” Baranczyk said. “I think today, you could see us really start to take some steps. Tonight, it was a little bit more collective, because there were three people really being able to score in the paint with their back to the basket."
OU played stifling defense in the first half, as the Horned Frogs shot just 38.2 percent from the floor. The Sooners also forced 11 first-half turnovers. Baranczyk’s squad was able to take full advantage by amassing a 49-33 lead at halftime.
Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot had another impressive performance with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Tot grabbed the start with freshman guard Kelbie Washington out due to what Baranczyk called a “health concern.”
Saturday’s win over TCU marks the second time that Oklahoma has scored in triple digits on the season, the other time coming in a 101-point effort against Arkansas State on Nov. 12.
The Sooners (15-2, 4-1) return to the court against West Virginia (8-5, 1-2) at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Morgantown. Perhaps OU won’t need a fourth quarter surge to take down the Mountaineers, but if it does, Williams is playing well as ever and is prepared to deliver.
“I guess you could say I had my look of seriousness,” Williams said. “I put it on, and it’s like let’s go y'all, we’re not playing around. So let's go.”
