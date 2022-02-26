 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU basketball: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 66-62 in overtime, break 4-game Bedlam losing streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Goldwire

Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 26

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) defeated rival Oklahoma State (13-15, 6-10) 66-62 in overtime, splitting the season series on Saturday in Norman.

The win breaks a four-game Bedlam losing streak and marks the Sooners’ first win against its in-state rival since Feb. 1, 2020. Redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson forced a steal and finished a game-winning layup with nine seconds remaining in the game.

Despite leading by as much as 14 in the second half, OU surrendered a 7-0 run in the last 1:32 of regulation and a game-tying alley-oop jam by OSU center Moussa Cisse which led to overtime. 

The Sooners were led by redshirt senior forward Tanner Groves who knocked down two clutch free throws in overtime and scored a team-high 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire added 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting and seven rebounds in the win. Junior forward Jacob Groves, who fouled out with 7:28 left in the game, contributed 10 points. 

Senior guard Umoja Gibson scored 13 points with two 3-pointers, including a step-back make over OSU guard Isaac Likekele in the first half. Johnson provided 30 quality bench minutes, playing the majority of the overtime period and adding 10 points and five rebounds. 

Oklahoma State was led by guard Avery Anderson III who scored a game-high 25 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Cisse added 12 points and 10 rebounds while guard Bryce Thompson, a Tulsa native, scored nine points. 

OU shot 41 percent from the field compared to OSU’s 39 percent. The Sooners outrebounded the Cowboys 40-35 in the contest. Despite trailing 13-12 at the 11:16 mark in the first half, OU led a 13-2 run to take the lead 29-19 at halftime. The Sooners were then outscored 35-25 by the Cowboys in the second half, leading to overtime. 

Next, the Sooners face West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) in their last home game of the season at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments