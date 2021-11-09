OU basketball: Sooners defeat Northwestern State 77-59 in Porter Moser's first-regular season game

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Northwestern State (0-1) 77-59 in Porter Moser’s first regular-season game in Norman on Saturday night.
Eastern Washington transfer forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 15 points each with nine and eight rebounds, respectively. Senior guard Umoja Gibson added 13 points, and senior guard Elijah Harkless scored just four points on eight attempts. Oklahoma shot over 55 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.
OU entered halftime with just a 28-25 lead, but it pulled away with a 10-0 run early in the second half. Duke transfer guard Jordan Goldwire, who exited to the locker room with an apparent injury late in the second half, led the team in minutes and scored nine points with four assists.
After building a comfortable 26-point lead, OU relaxed defensively and allowed the Demons to cut its lead to 16. Freshmen guards C.J. Noland and Alston Mason played 16 and 15 minutes off the bench, scoring nine and six points, respectively.
Fellow Eastern Washington transfer Jacob Groves, who scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Rogers State in the Sooners’ exhibition match, scored just two points on three shots in 19 minutes of play.
OU returns to action against UTSA at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 in Norman.
