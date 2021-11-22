OU basketball: Sooners defeat Minnesota 88-69, finish 5th in Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

Oklahoma (5-1) claimed victory in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament fifth-place game, beating Minnesota (4-3) 88-69 in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The Sooners had a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter, outpacing the Golden Gophers 27-14. The first half ended with OU up 41-30. The Sooners shot 40 percent from the field in the first half and forced 11 turnovers, holding Minnesota to just 37 percent shooting.
The second half saw the Sooners maintain their double-digit lead. OU shot 51 percent in the half and forced nine turnovers, holding Minnesota to 44 percent shooting. Senior guard Taylor Roberton scored 12 points in the second half, with all four of her baskets being 3s.
In total, the Sooners shot 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3 in the game, forcing 20 turnovers and holding Minnesota to 40 percent shooting. Four OU players hit double figures, including Roberton’s team-high 19 points. Sophomore forward Skylar Vann came off the bench and shot 70 percent, ending the game with 15 points.
Senior forward Madi Williams recorded a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington led OU with eight assists and three steals while scoring six points.
The Sooners finish the tournament with a 2-1 record after beating Buffalo and Minnesota and losing to No. 9 Oregon. Their next game is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 30 against SMU in Dallas on ESPN+.
