OU basketball: Sooners defeat Kansas State 78-71, win in Manhattan for 1st time since 2012

Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) made five of its last seven shots to defeat Kansas State (14-16, 6-12) 78-71 in its final regular season game on Saturday.
The win is OU’s first over the Wildcats in Manhattan since 2012. With the victory, the Sooners earned a first round bye and clinched the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
Kansas State guard Mark Smith turned the ball over with 1:24 left in the game, which led to an easy layup on the other end by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, giving the Sooners a 10 point lead.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 29 points on 9-for-14 shooting including seven 3-point makes. Senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting and four rebounds while redshirt senior forward Marvin Johnson added eight points and seven rebounds.
Goldwire and junior forward Jacob Groves finished with nine and five points, respectively. Goldwire grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists while Jacob ended the day with eight rebounds.
The Wildcats were led by Smith, who scored 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Guard Mike McGuirl added 21 points and four rebounds in 39 minutes of play.
OU led Kansas State 38-37 at halftime behind 20 first-half points and five 3-pointers by Gibson. The Sooners ended the half with an 8-3 run, making four of their last five buckets.
In the second half, the Sooners jumped out to a 70-59 lead, their largest of the contest, with 4:27 remaining in the game. OU outrebounded KSU 21-11 in the second half and surrendered just four turnovers.
Next, the Sooners will take on either No. 6 Kansas or No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.
