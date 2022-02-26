OU basketball: Sooners defeat Kansas State 72-69 on Taylor Robertson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer

Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) downed Kansas State (18-10, 8-8) in heart-breaking fashion on Saturday, as senior guard Taylor Robertson drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Sooners to a 72-69 win over the Wildcats.
Senior forward Madi Williams paced the Sooners with a monster double-double. She netted 18 points and 10 rebounds while helping guard the interior attack of Kansas State all night. Robertson came alive late, drilling three fourth quarter 3-pointers for 17 points on the night.
The story in the first quarter and the first half was Oklahoma’s commitment to defense. Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee scored an NCAA women’s record 61 points against the Sooners on Jan. 23, with 32 of those points coming in the first half.
With multiple Sooners taking turns on Lee, sometimes double-teaming and triple-teaming her away from the ball, they were able to flip the script. Lee had just four points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half. That translated throughout the game, as Lee was only able to score 13 points on the night. Meanwhile, Williams’ 12 points and eight rebounds helped the Sooners take a 34-28 halftime lead.
With 3:48 left in the third quarter, Serena Sundell’s 3-pointer gave Kansas State a 45-44 lead over Oklahoma. The Sooners double-teaming Lee and allowing other players to shoot proved costly when the Wildcats started to heat up.
Sundell and Laura Macke were Wildcats who stepped up, combining for 14 third quarter points. The Sooners went scoreless for the final 3:16 of the quarter, allowing Kansas State to tie the game at 51 entering the final frame.
With 7:14 left in the fourth quarter, Kansas State had built a five point lead. The Sooners were on the ropes when Robertson brought the Lloyd Noble Center to its feet with back-to-back momentum 3-pointers. Oklahoma regained a 59-58 lead with 5:55 left in the game.
As time was running out, with just 3:50 left on the floor, sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot found senior forward Nydia Lampkin at the top of the key for a 3-pointer. Robertson followed that up with her third triple of the quarter. Later, with five seconds left, Lampkin caught the ball on the wing and made the extra pass to Robertson for the game-winner.
Oklahoma returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, as the Sooners travel to Stillwater for Bedlam against Oklahoma State. OU beat the Cowgirls 84-58 in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 26.
