OU basketball: Sooners defeat Florida 62-53 to claim Jumpman Invitational

Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against Central Arkansas on Dec. 17.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (9-3) defeated Florida (7-5) 62-53 Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

Senior guard Grant Sherfield led OU with 22 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field. Two Sooners, senior forwards Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves, recorded double-digit rebounds with 12 and 10, respectively. Groves’ 13 points gave him his second double-double of the season.

OU shot 40% from the field and held Florida to 33% shooting. The Sooners recorded 42 rebounds, 11 assists and forced 10 turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s win:

OU rallies from halftime deficit

The Sooners trailed 31-29 at halftime and the Gators led by as much as 11 in the first half.

In the second, Oklahoma outscored Florida 33-22 in the second half with Sherfield earning 15 second half points.

OU’s 3-point shooting also improved after halftime as it shot 46% from beyond the arc compared to just 29% in the first half.

The Sooners closed out the game on a 10-4 run, with Sherfield scoring six of the 10 points.

Sooners win perimeter game

The Sooners shot 39% from beyond the arc, going 7-for-18. Sherfield drained four of OU’s 3-pointers, going 4-for-6 from that range.

On defense, the Sooners held the Gators to just 9% from 3-point range, going 2-for-22. Florida’s starters combined to go 1-16 from beyond the arc, with Trey Bonham making the only one.

Sherfield sank a key 3-pointer with 4:36 left, giving OU its largest lead to that point at five.

The Sooners currently lead the Big 12 Conference in 3-point shooting at 40%.

Sherfield leads scoring, Hill and Groves grab the boards

For the ninth time this season, Sherfield led OU in points. He scored a majority of his points in the second half, including three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.

Hill recorded his first double-digit rebound game of the season, while Groves recorded his third. Freshman guard Milos Uzan also helped on the glass, grabbing eight rebounds in the first half to finish with a career-high nine.

Sherfield leads OU with 17.6 points per game, while Groves leads with 6.6 rebounds per game.

Next, the Sooners begin Big 12 play against No. 7 Texas (9-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Norman on ESPN+.

Reporter's note: This post was updated at 11:26 pm on Dec. 20 to reflect Florida's accurate 3-point shooting statistics.

