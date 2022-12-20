OU basketball: Sooners defeat Florida 62-53 to claim Jumpman Invitational

Oklahoma (9-3) defeated Florida (7-5) 62-53 Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led OU with 22 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field. Two Sooners, senior forwards Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves, recorded double-digit rebounds with 12 and 10, respectively. Groves’ 13 points gave him his second double-double of the season.
OU shot 40% from the field and held Florida to 33% shooting. The Sooners recorded 42 rebounds, 11 assists and forced 10 turnovers.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s win:
OU rallies from halftime deficit
The Sooners trailed 31-29 at halftime and the Gators led by as much as 11 in the first half.
In the second, Oklahoma outscored Florida 33-22 in the second half with Sherfield earning 15 second half points.
OU’s 3-point shooting also improved after halftime as it shot 46% from beyond the arc compared to just 29% in the first half.
The Sooners closed out the game on a 10-4 run, with Sherfield scoring six of the 10 points.
Sooners win perimeter game
The Sooners shot 39% from beyond the arc, going 7-for-18. Sherfield drained four of OU’s 3-pointers, going 4-for-6 from that range.
On defense, the Sooners held the Gators to just 9% from 3-point range, going 2-for-22. Florida’s starters combined to go 1-16 from beyond the arc, with Trey Bonham making the only one.
Sherfield sank a key 3-pointer with 4:36 left, giving OU its largest lead to that point at five.
The Sooners currently lead the Big 12 Conference in 3-point shooting at 40%.
Sherfield leads scoring, Hill and Groves grab the boards
For the ninth time this season, Sherfield led OU in points. He scored a majority of his points in the second half, including three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.
Hill recorded his first double-digit rebound game of the season, while Groves recorded his third. Freshman guard Milos Uzan also helped on the glass, grabbing eight rebounds in the first half to finish with a career-high nine.
Sherfield leads OU with 17.6 points per game, while Groves leads with 6.6 rebounds per game.
Next, the Sooners begin Big 12 play against No. 7 Texas (9-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Norman on ESPN+.
Reporter's note: This post was updated at 11:26 pm on Dec. 20 to reflect Florida's accurate 3-point shooting statistics.
