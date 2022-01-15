OU basketball: Sooners crush TCU 100-71 at home for 4th Big 12 win

No. 23 Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) dominated TCU (5-8, 1-3) 100-71 in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. OU also received solid production out of sophomore forward Skylar Vann and junior forward Liz Scott, who contributed 20 and 16 points, respectively.
Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot started in the absence of freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who was unavailable for an undisclosed reason. In response Tot filled the stat sheet with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Vann and Scott each added 11 first-half points. OU shot an impressive 56 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from behind the 3-point line. OU finished the half with 13 assists resulting in wide open looks. This led to a 49-33 heading into halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same dominance for the Sooners. Williams dominated, scoring eight points on three shots. Three consecutive 3-point makes by senior guard Taylor Robertson and freshman Kaley Perkins helped the Sooners to an 86-56 lead early in the fourth quarter, their largest of the game.
Perkins received her first extended court time opportunity of the season, and scored a career-high nine points, drilling all three of her 3-point attempts.
The Sooners (15-2, 4-1) return to the court against West Virginia at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Morgantown.
