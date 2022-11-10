OU basketball: Sooners coach Porter Moser wants offensive efficiency, 'downhill' guards against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Porter Moser is looking for offensive efficiency following Oklahoma’s (0-1) 52-51 loss to Sam Houston State on Monday.
The Sooners were ahead 14 points against the Bearkats with 9:44 remaining in the game. They collapsed, however, after Sam Houston State went on a 23-8 run, stealing the game in the final seconds on a 3-pointer from Lamar Wilkerson.
OU’s coach felt the Sooners' offensive aggressiveness was an issue. Oklahoma had 21 turnovers and shot 1-for-11 from 3-point range during the second half.
Moser thinks finding efficiency starts by getting better looks and stops on defense.
“We forced three 3-pointers,” Moser said. “Down the stretch, you don't need a 3-pointer with 25 seconds on the shot clock. It starts with me teaching and having them understand, even while Grant was out (with cramps), that at certain points you need good possessions, and you need stops. We had the opposite. We didn't have good possessions and we didn't get stops when we needed them.”
Oklahoma will look to create shots by generating dribble penetration and going “downhill,” he said, on fastbreaks. Moser noted that playing a lineup of primary ball handlers Grant Sherfield and Bijan Cortes could be an option for better playmaking.
“I think sometimes when we play Grant and Bijan together, it gives us another (playmaker),” Moser said. “We're looking for guys to be able to start the domino. …We did not do well getting the paint. We got to the paint and made horrible decisions and threw up one-on-three shots, charged and missed the open guys. We got to do better going downhill.”
Sherfield finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists on 5-for-8 shooting with two 3-point makes. Cortes played seven minutes off the bench notching one rebound and two turnovers.
Moserwould also like sophomore guard CJ Noland to create more offense. Noland finished his debut with one point on 0-for-5 shooting, while garnering five rebounds and committing four turnovers.
“I think CJ Noland could be that guy that gets downhill,” Moser said. “We talked to CJ about getting downhill. We just didn't make good decisions. … CJ has got to be a guy that makes good decisions when he gets to the paint.”
Next, as the Sooners take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in Norman, Moser thinks his team will be ready to take on the challenge.
“I don’t think this team needed a wake up call,” Moser said of the opening-night loss. “I think this team needs to understand how to win games. You get all these new guys, and you’re like ‘what did you need to do to win the game?’ There's reasons why you win and why you lose, and we lost that game on having bad possessions down the stretch.
“It’s not like we had a layup at the end, and if we could have made it, we would’ve won. That's not why, though, we had four or five quick shots and turnovers to where if you have a good possession, that game shortens, and it doesn't come down to a 3-pointer with one second left … So it's not a wake up call. It's just more that the guys needed to be more urgent.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.