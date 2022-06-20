 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' coach Porter Moser announces signing of forward Yaya Keita

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Missouri transfer forward Yaya Keita Friday.

Keita, a three-star recruit and the No. 6 ranked prospect from Missouri in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, averaged just over one point and one rebound a contest, and shot 33.3 percent from the field for the Tigers last season.

"Excited about Yaya and what he brings to the team," Moser said of Keita in a press release. "He is extremely physical, high-level defender, has a nonstop motor and is an elite rebounder. I know that if he played for Cuonzo Martin, he has extreme toughness. Excited for him to join the OU family."

Keita did not play during his senior season at De Smet High School in St. Louis after suffering a knee injury. During his junior season, he shot 51.2 percent from the field, averaging eight points and over nine rebounds.

Keita previously announced his commitment to OU on June 12 via Twitter. The Sooners ended last season with a 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure in the National Invitational Tournament, finishing 19-16 overall. 

The sophomore is the Sooners’ fourth commitment from the transfer portal, joining former  George Washington guard Joe Bamisile, former Nevada guard Grant Sherfield and former Wofford forward Sam Godwin

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

