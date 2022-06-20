OU basketball: Sooners' coach Porter Moser announces signing of forward Yaya Keita

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Missouri transfer forward Yaya Keita Friday.
🚨 𝑆𝑜𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑟 𝑆𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 🚨@Yayakei26625378 ✍ with the Sooners! Help us welcome Yaya to Norman!📰 https://t.co/Qj9wGpw0Lq pic.twitter.com/25C8Ke6D0D— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) June 18, 2022
Keita, a three-star recruit and the No. 6 ranked prospect from Missouri in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, averaged just over one point and one rebound a contest, and shot 33.3 percent from the field for the Tigers last season.
"Excited about Yaya and what he brings to the team," Moser said of Keita in a press release. "He is extremely physical, high-level defender, has a nonstop motor and is an elite rebounder. I know that if he played for Cuonzo Martin, he has extreme toughness. Excited for him to join the OU family."
Keita did not play during his senior season at De Smet High School in St. Louis after suffering a knee injury. During his junior season, he shot 51.2 percent from the field, averaging eight points and over nine rebounds.
Keita previously announced his commitment to OU on June 12 via Twitter. The Sooners ended last season with a 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure in the National Invitational Tournament, finishing 19-16 overall.
The sophomore is the Sooners’ fourth commitment from the transfer portal, joining former George Washington guard Joe Bamisile, former Nevada guard Grant Sherfield and former Wofford forward Sam Godwin
