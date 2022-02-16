 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

  • Updated
Jennie Baranczyk

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Baylor on Jan. 12.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk was named to the late-season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

If Baranczyk wins, she will be the first OU men’s or women’s coach to receive the award. She is one of 15 coaches on the final list. 

Baranczyk and the Sooners hold a 20-4 record, their best start in 13 seasons. After starting the season unranked, she’s coached OU to a No. 15 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, with its highest-ranking at No. 12.

Baranczyk’s four top-25 wins are the most of any first-year head coach in OU history. Among first-year head coaches, she is the only one with five NCAA Evaluation Tool top-25 wins. In addition, OU is one of six teams with 15 NET top-100 wins. 

Under Baranczyk, the Sooners are second nationally averaging 85.2 points per game. OU also ranks fourth nationally with 19.4 assists per game and eighth with 9.4 3-pointers per game. The Sooners are currently second in the Big 12 standings behind Iowa State, which would be their highest finish since the 2014-15 season.

Baranczyk and Oklahoma return at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10 Big 12) in Norman.

