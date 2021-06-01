You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' coach Jennie Baranczyk announces signing of guard Kennady Tucker

Jennie Baranczyk

New OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk speaks during her initial press conference on April 13.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of freshman North Carolina guard Kennady Tucker on Tuesday morning. 

Tucker, a four-star recruit and All Star Girls No. 25 best player in the 2018-19 recruiting class, averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 14 minutes a contest for the Tar Heels last season. 

"She brings experience, length and athleticism, as well as a love for the game,” Barancyzk said of Tucker in an OU press release. “She really fits our up-tempo style of play and will be an incredible addition to our chemistry. We couldn't be more excited that Kennady is a Sooner."

During her playing career at North Little Rock High School, the 5-foot-10 guard was a two-time all state selection and a four-time all conference honoree. Her averages of 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals as a senior helped guide her team to the Arkansas 7A state title.

Tucker previously announced her commitment to OU on May 20. The Sooners ended last season with a 89-80 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament, finishing the season 12-12 overall with a 9-9 record in conference play.

