OU basketball: Sooners' coach Jennie Baranczyk announces signing of guard Kennady Tucker

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of freshman North Carolina guard Kennady Tucker on Tuesday morning.
𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍!We're thrilled to officially announce the signing of North Carolina transfer guard Kennady Tucker!➡️ https://t.co/gIM6Z0GHzs #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/o46j5wYGBP— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) June 1, 2021
Tucker, a four-star recruit and All Star Girls No. 25 best player in the 2018-19 recruiting class, averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 14 minutes a contest for the Tar Heels last season.
"She brings experience, length and athleticism, as well as a love for the game,” Barancyzk said of Tucker in an OU press release. “She really fits our up-tempo style of play and will be an incredible addition to our chemistry. We couldn't be more excited that Kennady is a Sooner."
During her playing career at North Little Rock High School, the 5-foot-10 guard was a two-time all state selection and a four-time all conference honoree. Her averages of 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals as a senior helped guide her team to the Arkansas 7A state title.
Tucker previously announced her commitment to OU on May 20. The Sooners ended last season with a 89-80 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament, finishing the season 12-12 overall with a 9-9 record in conference play.
