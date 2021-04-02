OU basketball: Sooners 'closing in' on hiring Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as next head coach, per Jon Rothstein

Oklahoma is nearing a deal with Porter Moser as its next head basketball coach, per a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Friday.
Sources: Oklahoma is closing in on hiring Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser as its next head basketball coach.Nothing is done, but the two sides are headed in the direction of a marriage.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 2, 2021
The former Loyola-Chicago head coach became a leading candidate for the position Thursday night. Moser, 52, would fill the position Lon Kruger held for 10 seasons. Kruger retired March 25 with a 674-432 career head coaching record and a 195-128 record at OU.
With the Ramblers, Moser went 188-141 in 10 seasons. Prior to being hired at Loyola in 2011, he served as an assistant coach at Saint Louis under Rick Majerus for four seasons. Before that, Moser served as the head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Illinois State from 2001-03 and 2003-07, respectively. Moser finished with a combined 105-101 record at both schools.
The Naperville, Illinois, native led the Ramblers to a 26-5 record and the Missouri Valley conference regular season and tournament championship in 2020. That marked the second time during Moser’s tenure that Loyola accomplished both feats in the same season. The Ramblers ended the season with a 65-58 loss to Oregon State in the Sweet Sixteen.
Loyola reached the Final Four under Moser in 2018. He also produced 12 all-conference selections and three Missouri Valley Player of the Year winners in his time with the Ramblers.
If hired, Moser inherits an OU team that will likely be without its leading scorer from a year ago in guard Austin Reaves, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on March 31. The Sooners’ second leading scorer, De’Vion Harmon, also declared for the draft March 26. However, if undrafted, both have the option to return to OU for the 2021 season.
Senior Alondes Williams has yet to indicate whether or not he will exercise his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. If declined, he would join the list of notable Sooner departures this offseason, which includes forward Kur Kuarth, guard Trey Phipps, forward Anyang Garang, forward Victor Iwuakor and forward Brady Manek.
OU adds freshmen guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland next season. The Sooners are also slated to return forward Jale Hill along with guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, among others.
