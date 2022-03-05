 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners clinch No. 7 seed for Big 12 Tournament, will face No. 2 seed Baylor in 1st round

  • Updated
Bijan Cortes

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes during the game against West Virginia on March 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) will face off with No. 3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, in Kansas City for the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Sooners knocked off Kansas State 78-71 on Saturday to clinch the tournament’s No. 7 seed on a three-game win streak after previously garnering victories over Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 and West Virginia on March 1. Baylor, the tournament’s No. 2 seed,  is currently playing Iowa State in its regular season finale.

OU fell to Baylor in both regular season matchups, losing 84-74 on Jan. 4 in Waco and 65-51 on Jan. 22 in Norman. Senior forward Tanner Groves scored 13 points in the first loss and senior guard Umoja Gibson matched his performance in the latter game.

Oklahoma’s seven conference wins are its fewest since 2018-19, when OU also had seven wins in Big 12 play, but its overall 17-win campaign this season bests its 16-win campaign from last season.

The Sooners defeated Iowa State 79-73 in the first round of the 2021 conference tournament before falling to Kansas 69-62 in the quarterfinals. OU has not won the Big 12 Tournament since it won three straight conference championships from 2001-2003.

