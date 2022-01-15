 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners can't overcome TCU in 59-58 overtime road loss

  Updated
  • 0
Elijah Harkless

Senior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against Iowa St. on Jan. 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-4, 3-3 Big 12) fell to TCU (11-3, 1-2) 59-58 in overtime in Fort Worth on Saturday.

With 1.4 seconds left, senior guard Elijah Harkless found junior forward Jalen Hill wide open under the basket for a game-tying bucket, sending the Sooners and Horned Frogs to overtime. In five minutes of additional play, TCU outscored OU 9-8 and Harkless missed a go-ahead field goal attempt at the buzzer.

Hill scored 12 points and 14 rebounds, notching his second double-double of the season, while redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire also produced 12 points. Harkless and senior guard Umoja Gibson added 11 and nine respectively. Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

The Sooners had won their previous eight matchups against the Horned Frogs entering play Saturday. Oklahoma began on a 9-0 run and was shooting 3-for-4 from the field under three minutes into the game. Despite its hot start, OU had some scoring droughts, including a five minute stretch of zero made field goals in the first half.

The Horned Frogs outscored the Sooners 23-21 in the second half and handed OU consecutive losses for the first time this season after the Sooners fell to Texas in Austin on Jan. 11. Taking care of the ball proved to be an issue for Oklahoma, as it finished with 20 turnovers while TCU scored 22 points off those takeaways.

The Sooners held sophomore guard Mike Miles to only six points in the contest. Miles entered averaging 17.8 points per game, third most in the Big 12. However, OU lost the rebound battle to TCU 37-36.

The Horned Frogs shot 44 percent from the field and were led by senior forward Charles O’Bannon, who scored 11 points and sophomore guard Micah Peavy, who delivered a season-high 11 points and six rebounds.

Next, Oklahoma faces No. 9 Kansas (14-2, 3-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Norman. 

