OU basketball: Sooners can't overcome TCU in 59-58 overtime road loss

Oklahoma (13-4, 3-3 Big 12) fell to TCU (11-3, 1-2) 59-58 in overtime in Fort Worth on Saturday.
With 1.4 seconds left, senior guard Elijah Harkless found junior forward Jalen Hill wide open under the basket for a game-tying bucket, sending the Sooners and Horned Frogs to overtime. In five minutes of additional play, TCU outscored OU 9-8 and Harkless missed a go-ahead field goal attempt at the buzzer.
Hill scored 12 points and 14 rebounds, notching his second double-double of the season, while redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire also produced 12 points. Harkless and senior guard Umoja Gibson added 11 and nine respectively. Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
The Sooners had won their previous eight matchups against the Horned Frogs entering play Saturday. Oklahoma began on a 9-0 run and was shooting 3-for-4 from the field under three minutes into the game. Despite its hot start, OU had some scoring droughts, including a five minute stretch of zero made field goals in the first half.
The Horned Frogs outscored the Sooners 23-21 in the second half and handed OU consecutive losses for the first time this season after the Sooners fell to Texas in Austin on Jan. 11. Taking care of the ball proved to be an issue for Oklahoma, as it finished with 20 turnovers while TCU scored 22 points off those takeaways.
The Sooners held sophomore guard Mike Miles to only six points in the contest. Miles entered averaging 17.8 points per game, third most in the Big 12. However, OU lost the rebound battle to TCU 37-36.
The Horned Frogs shot 44 percent from the field and were led by senior forward Charles O’Bannon, who scored 11 points and sophomore guard Micah Peavy, who delivered a season-high 11 points and six rebounds.
Next, Oklahoma faces No. 9 Kansas (14-2, 3-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.