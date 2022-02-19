OU basketball: Sooners can't contain Iowa State in 75-54 road loss

Despite an early second half push, Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) couldn’t overcome Iowa State’s (18-9, 5-9) shooting prowess, falling 75-54 on Saturday in Ames.
The loss is OU’s third straight and its sixth in its last seven games. The Sooners had no answer for Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, as he finished with 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting. The Cyclones shot 33-for-49 from the field as a team, good for 67 percent.
Oklahoma trailed 40-25 at halftime and was outscored 35-29 by Iowa State in the second half. The Cyclones went on a 15-0 run over three minutes to end the second half and secure their victory.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire led the Sooners with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior forwards Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves ended the game with 15 and 11 points, respectively, on a combined 10-for-17 shooting.
Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with seven points, three assists and two rebounds while senior guard Umoja Gibson contributed four points. Gibson, who scored 30 points in OU’s win over Texas Tech on Feb. 9, has scored just 21 points total in the three games since.
Alongside Brockington, guard Tyrese Hunter finished with 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting and seven assists. Forward Aljaz Kunc added 11 points for the Cyclones in their win.
Next, the Sooners take on No. 11 Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Lubbock.
