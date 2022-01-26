OU basketball: Sooners bounce back with 84-58 win over Oklahoma State at home

No. 18 Oklahoma (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) routed its Bedlam rival Oklahoma State (6-11, 1-7) 84-58 on Wednesday in Norman. The 26-point victory is OU’s second largest of the season.
Junior forward Liz Scott scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Sooners and senior forward Madi Williams led with seven rebounds while adding 13 points. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington paced Oklahoma with six assists in her first game since Jan. 12, while recording a team-high plus-40.
OU shot 49 percent from the field and 31 from 3-point range, recording 15 assists, 41 rebounds and forcing 18 turnovers. Sophomore guard Skylar Vann led all bench players with 12 points. Freshman guard Kaley Perkins impressed off the bench with eight points and two rebounds, shooting 75 percent.
The Sooners were dominant throughout and never trailed. OU started strong with an 8-2 run in the first 2:19 of the game, ending the first quarter up by 11 points. Sophomore guard Neveah Tot scored a buzzer-beater layup to give Oklahoma a 14-point lead at halftime.
OU shot 49 percent from the field in the second half, while holding OSU to just 29 percent. The Sooners went on a 22-4 run that lasted over six minutes late in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to over 20.
After facing its in-state rival, OU will play Red River rival No. 9 Texas (14-3, 4-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Norman.
