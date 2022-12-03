OU basketball: Sooners' blowout loss to Utah 'woke us up'; rebounding key in looming Mississippi matchup

Oklahoma faced a resiliency test after a 124-78 throttling at the hands of No. 16 Utah on Nov. 16.
The loss took a toll on the then-No. 16 Sooners, dropping them from the national rankings and marking a “bad loss” on their resume, according to coach Jennie Baranczyk. Despite that, Baranczyk refuted the idea of a significant decrease in team morale.
“We’ve focused less on… thinking that we’ve lost confidence and have really focused on smaller details,” Baranczyk said after practice Friday. “(We) said ‘ok, we’ve gotta attack those little things before we can even get to the big things.’ I think that’s gonna propel our confidence.”
“I don’t think we were broken, but it definitely woke us up.”
The Sooners’ veteran presence, headlined by the fifth-year senior trio of Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa, stepped up to deliver a message to teammates following the demoralizing loss.
“In general, it was just (to) get back to being us,” Robertson said. “Just play like us and everything else will take care of itself.”
OU got back on track with an ongoing three-game win streak it looks to extend Sunday against Mississippi. Furthermore, the display of poised leadership and ensuing rebound of the Sooners while facing adversity has given Baranczyk additional hope moving forward.
“(When) you get smacked right in the face… you gotta look in the mirror first, (then) you gotta grow and learn,” Baranczyk said. “I think we’re gonna look back at that point and say ‘That was such a major turning point for us.'”
Robertson looking past 3-point record
Robertson sits just 33 3-pointers away from being crowned the all-time NCAA career record-holder.
Despite the upcoming milestone, the McPherson, Kansas, native has attempted just 49 threes through the first seven games this season, compared to 75 attempts through the first seven games last season. Robertson has also only taken three shots from inside the arch thus far.
Though most of her scoring output has come from 3-point range, Robertson’s emphasis has been setting her teammates up for success. Robertson has recorded 18 assists thus far, including five in the Sooners’ 77-66 comeback victory over BYU.
“I think it’s very important for everybody to get experience,” Robertson said. “We’re really deep, we have so many different people that can score, that can pass, that can rebound… so just not forcing things and making the right basketball play (is important).”
“I just wanna win. So whenever I can make that extra pass I’m always gonna do it and try to get everyone comfortable out there.”
Robertson’s selflessness has opened the door for the emergence of other scorers, including junior guards Aubrey Joens and Skylar Vann, who both recorded double-digit points in the Sooners’ 88-45 victory over Northwestern State on Nov. 30.
“She’s an incredible shooter, we all know that,” Baranczyk said of Robertson. “But she can make some magic happen when she’s got that ball in her hands. I love being able to see her in a variety of ways where she’s not solely focused on being a 3-point shooter or scorer.”
“It’s also been phenomenal to see our balance. We’ve had games where we scored 90-whatever points and the top scorer shot 11 times. We’re really trying to develop a lot of depth right now and… she’s right on board with that.”
Rebounding, offensive movement key Sunday
One week after OU’s loss to Utah, Mississippi narrowly fell to the Utes 69-67.
Utah’s offense, which averages 97 points per game, was kept much quieter than usual thanks in part to the 17 turnovers Mississippi forced. The Rebels, one of 10 teams allowing less than 50 points per game this season, will be faced with a similar task on Sunday when they meet the Sooners’ seventh-ranked scoring offense.
The Rebels have recorded nearly 150 offensive rebounds thus far, fifth most nationally. They’ve also outrebounded their opponents in seven of their first eight matchups, a category that has proved unfavorable to the Sooners.
“Rebounding is obviously a huge key and a little bit better offensive movement,” Baranczyk said. “They’re very athletic, they can get up and down the floor, they defend very well, so… we’ve really gotta defend the paint and finish the play. We also have to be able to use each other in our offense a little bit more… (and) get it off the pass a little bit more than off the bounce.”
Since its loss, Mississippi has won back-to-back games in which it allowed a combined 75 points. When OU faced its first big challenge in Utah, it shot just 40.6% from the field and 18.8% from 3-point range.
The Sooners will have an opportunity to re-enter the Top 25 of the Associated Press Poll when they face Mississippi at 2 p.m. Sunday in Norman.
“It’s an opportunity to get back in the rankings… and get our swagger back,” junior guard Nevaeh Tot said. “We’ll have fun playing against a good team because it’ll make us better.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.