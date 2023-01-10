OU basketball: Sooners blow 10-point lead to Kansas, fall in Lawrence for 30th consecutive game

Oklahoma (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) fell to No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0) 79-75 on Tuesday in Lawrence.
The Sooners held a 71-63 lead with under five minutes left in the second half, but they allowed an 18-4 run to end the game, ending their chance at an upset win.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting in 38 minutes. Junior forward Sam Godwin added 12 points, freshman guard Milos Uzan scored 11 and senior forward Tanner Groves scored 10.
Oklahoma shot 47.4% from the field compared to Kansas’ 37.3% mark. The Jayhawks stayed in the game by making 31 of their 39 free-throw attempts, compared to OU’s 19 makes in 23 tries.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s 30th consecutive loss in Lawrence:
OU loses 10-point lead
An upset win fell just out of Oklahoma’s grasp at Allen Fieldhouse.
With a 71-61 lead with a little over five minutes to go, the Jayhawks ended the contest on an 18-4 run. The Sooners shot 1-for-13 during the stretch, diminishing 35 strong minutes of play in a flash.
24 of Kansas’ 43 points in the second half came off free throws. After KU guard Kevin McCullar’s and-1 layup gave the Jayhawks a 75-73 lead with 42 seconds remaining, OU had a chance to tie on the next possession, but Sherfield airballed a contested 3-point attempt. The failed chance at scoring forced the Sooners to foul on the ensuing possession with the shot clock off.
Forward Jalen Wilson scored 15 points of his 17 points in the second half to solidify Kansas’ comeback win. Forward KJ Adams Jr. finished with a career-high 22 points, notching 12 in the second period.
Oklahoma’s only points in the final five minutes came from a layup by sophomore guard C.J. Noland and two free throws by Groves.
OU struggles with fouls
Oklahoma fouled the Jayhawks 22 times, sending them to the free-throw line 39 times.
24 of Kansas’ 31 free-throw makes occurred in the second half, keeping it in the game despite not scoring a field goal from the 17:58 mark until the 5:06 mark. The Jayhawks scored 18 points on free throws during the stretch.
Oklahoma starters combined for 17 personal fouls, with freshman guard Milos Uzan fouling out in the final minute. Groves and Godwin, the leaders of the Sooners’ frontcourt, played majority of crunchtime with four fouls each, one shy of fouling out.
Senior forward Jalen Hill, who scored nine points, finished with three fouls. So did Sherfield, who also was called for a technical foul early in the second half after pushing a Kansas defender.
Sherfield, Godwin, Uzan lead scoring
Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer, got back on track with a strong performance after back-to-back weak games against Texas Tech and Iowa State.
Sherfield nailed a mid-range jumper at the first-half buzzer to keep OU within two points, bringing his total to 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting at halftime. He added 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the second half, consistently responding with big shots in key situations.
Godwin scored 10 of Oklahoma’s 34 points in the first half. He dropped six consecutive points during an 8-4 run, giving Oklahoma a 12-10 lead with 11:29 remaining in the half.
Uzan finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting.
Next, OU faces West Virginia (10-5, 0-3) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Norman.
