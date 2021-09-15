OU basketball: Sooners' Big 12 schedule released

The Big 12 released its conference schedule Wednesday, including Oklahoma’s 18 conference games this season.
#Big12WBB is 🔙📰 » https://t.co/k12q5OoB46🎟️ » https://t.co/7F55CgjBst#Sooners x #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/PpeDB6yi8i— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) September 15, 2021
The Sooners begin Big 12 play on Jan. 2 with a road matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. OU plays its first home conference game three days later on Jan. 5 against Iowa State in Norman.
OU takes on Red River rival Texas in Norman on Jan. 29 and in Austin on Feb. 12. The Sooners split the season series with the Longhorns last season, losing in Norman 69-59 and winning in Austin 68-63 in overtime.
Oklahoma plays Bedlam rival Oklahoma State in Norman on Jan. 26 and in Stillwater on March 2. The Sooners were swept by the Cowgirls last season, losing 66-53 in Norman and 91-64 in Stillwater.
Other notable conference games include matchups with defending Big 12 champions Baylor in Norman on Jan. 12 and in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 2. The Sooners will close out conference play on March 5 with a contest against Kansas in Norman.
Oklahoma went 12-12 last season, finishing sixth in the Big 12 with a 9-9 conference record. The Sooners will start the 2021-22 season under new head coach Jennie Baranczyk on Nov. 20 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
