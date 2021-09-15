OU basketball: Sooners' Big 12 schedule released, will host 17 total home games

The Big 12 released its 2021-22 conference schedule Wednesday. Oklahoma will host 17 games in Norman this season.
𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬 in the 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 coming 🔜🎫 https://t.co/QoGbM5L9ru— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 15, 2021
The Sooners will tip off their conference slate on New Years Day vs. Kansas State in Norman before going on the road to face Baylor on Jan. 4.
After the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the 2020-2021 season, OU is returning to its regular nonconference schedule and will continue to play its regular 18 home-and-home conference contests.
New head coach Porter Moser comes to Norman after spending eight seasons at Loyola-Chicago where he led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018. He takes over the mantle from former head coach Lon Kruger, who retired this offseason after 10 seasons with the Sooners.
OU brought in four transfers this offseason in fifth-year senior forward Ethan Chargois from SMU, fifth-year senior guard Jordan Goldwire from Duke, redshirt senior forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jacob Groves, brothers from Eastern Washington.
The Sooners return senior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless who averaged 9.1 and 8.1 points per game respectively.
Moser and his squad will start their season with an exhibition game on Nov. 1 at home against Rogers State ahead of their regular season opener on Nov. 9 vs. Northwestern State in Norman.
OU will compete in the annual Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 18-21 alongside eight other teams. The Sooners will also face off against Arkansas on Dec. 11 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, the first meeting of a multi-year series between the teams.
The Sooners will travel to Auburn as part of the Big 12/SEC basketball challenge on Jan. 29 to cap off their non-conference schedule. OU will be tested with two early conference road games as it goes to Austin to face Texas on Jan. 11 and to Fort Worth to face TCU on Jan. 15.
Oklahoma gets two home games late vs. Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 and vs. West Virginia on March 1 before going to Manhattan to close out the season vs. Kansas State on March 5.
The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 in Kansas City.
