OU basketball: Sooners best Central Arkansas 78-54, Jennie Baranczyk says team has yet to play complete game

While the Sooners usually get an offensive outpour from Ana Llanusa, she was counted on for something different Tuesday night.
The senior guard wanted to lead by example and set the tone defensively. After the Sooners gave up 89 points to Arkansas State on Friday, their matchup with Central Arkansas had a different feel. OU held the Sugar Bears to just 40 percent shooting and forced 28 turnovers en route to a gritty 78-54 win at the Lloyd Noble Center.
From the second the ball was tipped, it was clear head coach Jennie Baranczyk had stressed team defense. None better exemplified that than Llanusa, who recorded five of her team’s 10 steals while finishing with a team high 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
“Defense, since my freshman year, has always been something that I just grew to take on the role of, so it was good to finally get back to myself and get those steals,” Llanusa said. “I haven’t had a game where I got a lot of steals in a while, since my sophomore year, so it was just good to get back to playing defense how I know how to.”
After scoring 101 points and shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor against Arkansas State, Baranczyk voiced the importance of playing a complete game. OU scored at a high clip, but gave up too much defensively.
On Tuesday, the script was completely flipped for the Sooners, who struggled to score throughout their matchup with UCA. Oklahoma shot only 42 percent overall and just 23 percent from 3-point range.
While the Sooners haven’t been able to put their offense and defense together in the same game yet, they’ve relied on both sides of the ball to win games this year. Baranczyk’s squad is showing it can simply find ways to win.
“I thought our defense, especially our on-ball defense, where we really struggled in the last game, I thought we did a much better job,” Baranczyk said. “When we go back and watch it again, and just the feel of it during the game, I thought we did a really nice job. Defensively I thought we definitely took a step from the last game for sure.”
In addition to Llanusa’s all-around night, the Sooners received major contributions from senior forward Madi Williams and sophomore wing Skylar Vann. Williams added 15 points and four rebounds, as she continues her influence on Oklahoma’s early season success.
Vann had her best performance of the season so far, registering a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds. In a game where scoring was hard to come by, Vann stayed ready and embraced her role.
“I just kind of know what I'm supposed to do,” Vann said. “It's knowing what you're good at and what your strengths are and I think one of my strengths is rebounding. Of course, pushing for a starting spot is a goal, but at the same time, it's like, I get on the court and I’m gonna do what I'm supposed to do. That's all that matters, you know, just helping my team.”
Oklahoma next travels to the Bahamas where it takes on No. 9 Oregon at 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 20 in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. While OU hasn’t shifted its attention to that matchup fully yet, it knows it'll take a complete game to win.
“They're a very talented team,” Baranczyk said of Oregon. “They get up and down the court. We’ve faced three completely different styles of play, so I think we are prepared for different games, but really the biggest thing for us is to not worry about who we're playing and focus more on ourselves. We've got to continue to get better at things that we need to get better at. That's really where our focus is going to remain.”
