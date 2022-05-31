 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners associate head coach K.T. Turner to join Kentucky as assistant coach, per report

  • Updated
Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the Sooners' game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on March 19.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma associate head coach K.T. Turner will join Kentucky as an assistant coach, per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

Turner was head coach Porter Moser’s first assistant coaching hire after arriving in Norman in April 2021. He joined the Sooners after just one season as a Texas assistant. 

Before joining the Longhorns, Turner spent seven seasons at SMU under Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown, winning two American Athletic Conference championships. He was also an assistant at Wichita State during its Final Four 2012-13 season. 

In Turner’s one season at OU, the Sooners went 18-15 and 7-11 in Big 12 Conference play, falling to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. 

