OU basketball: Sooners associate head coach K.T. Turner to join Kentucky as assistant coach, per report

Oklahoma associate head coach K.T. Turner will join Kentucky as an assistant coach, per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.
John Calipari has his man. K.T. Turner, associate head coach at Oklahoma (and former Texas and SMU), will be Kentucky's third assistant, sources tell @TheAthletic.Cal wanted a player-development specialist with Texas recruiting ties.https://t.co/5KWa77MSwA— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 31, 2022
Turner was head coach Porter Moser’s first assistant coaching hire after arriving in Norman in April 2021. He joined the Sooners after just one season as a Texas assistant.
Before joining the Longhorns, Turner spent seven seasons at SMU under Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown, winning two American Athletic Conference championships. He was also an assistant at Wichita State during its Final Four 2012-13 season.
In Turner’s one season at OU, the Sooners went 18-15 and 7-11 in Big 12 Conference play, falling to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
