OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department.
Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Brady also served as the head coach for Marist from 2004-08 and James Madison from 2008-16. He also worked stints as an assistant coach at Rhode Island, Wagner, Saint Joseph's and La Salle.
OU is set to face Sam Houston State in its season debut at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in Norman.
