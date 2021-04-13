You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Jim Molinari joins staff at Boston College, per Yahoo's Pete Thamel

Lloyd Noble Center

OU playing against No. 1 Baylor in a nearly-filled Lloyd Noble Center, Feb. 18, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma assistant coach Jim Molinari has been hired onto Boston College's staff, according to a report by Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Molinari, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant under former OU head coach Lon Kruger, was expected to leave following Kruger's retirement on March 25 as newly-hired head coach Porter Moser arrived. 

Moser hired assistant coaches K.T Turner and Emanuel Dildy to his staff, but has yet to fill the third position. Former assistant coach Carlin Hartman also left the Sooners to join UNLV under head coach Kevin Kruger, Lon's son. 

Molinari has coached over 42 seasons of college basketball, including head coaching stints at Northern Illinois, Bradley and Western Illinois.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

