OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Jim Molinari joins staff at Boston College, per Yahoo's Pete Thamel

Former Oklahoma assistant coach Jim Molinari has been hired onto Boston College's staff, according to a report by Yahoo's Pete Thamel.
Sources: Boston College is expected to hire veteran coach Jim Molinari to Earl Grant's basketball staff. He has more than 300 Division I victories as a head coach at Northern Ill/Bradley/Minnesota(interim)/Western Illinois. He was most recently on Lon Kruger's staff at Oklahoma.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 13, 2021
Molinari, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant under former OU head coach Lon Kruger, was expected to leave following Kruger's retirement on March 25 as newly-hired head coach Porter Moser arrived.
Moser hired assistant coaches K.T Turner and Emanuel Dildy to his staff, but has yet to fill the third position. Former assistant coach Carlin Hartman also left the Sooners to join UNLV under head coach Kevin Kruger, Lon's son.
Molinari has coached over 42 seasons of college basketball, including head coaching stints at Northern Illinois, Bradley and Western Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.