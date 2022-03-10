 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners ascend to 1st 4 teams out in ESPN NCAA Tournament Bracketology following upset of Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma’s hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament got a little brighter Thursday night in Kansas City after it defeated No. 3 Baylor 72-67 in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Sooners as one of the first four teams out of the tournament in his latest bracketology update. OU was previously the eighth team out prior to its big win.

Once considered a longshot, the Sooners have a real chance at earning a March Madness bid after winning four-straight games.

Oklahoma will face either Iowa State or Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and will ultimately find out its fate during the 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 (CBS).

“There’s no question,” OU coach Porter Moser told ESPN postgame. “This is a very good team, we’re playing very well… unequivocally, we’re in.”

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball.

