OU basketball hires Oregon's Armon Gates as assistant coach, per report

Oklahoma has reportedly hired Oregon’s Armon Gates as an assistant coach, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Saturday.

Gates was an assistant coach at Loyola Chicago from 2011-13, OU head coach Porter Moser’s first two seasons with the Ramblers. 

Most recently, Gates was hired as a Ducks assistant prior to the 2022-23 season. He previously spent 2018-22 as an assistant at Nebraska, where he worked alongside Doc Sadler, who was a special assistant at OU this season.

Gates, the younger brother of Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, has also coached at Florida, Northwestern, TCU, Kent State and Western Kentucky.

Gates fills an open slot in OU’s coaching staff after former assistant Matt Brady resigned prior to last season. Gates’ hiring comes after the Sooners finished with a 15-17 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second season.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

