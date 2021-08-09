OU basketball: Sooners, Arkansas agree to multiyear series at BOK Center

Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to a multiyear series to play at the BOK Center in Tulsa, the BOK announced on Twitter on Monday.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @UofOklahoma and @UArkansas have agreed to a multi-year, neutral-site men’s basketball series that will take place at BOK Center in Tulsa. The first installment of the series is scheduled for December 11, 2021.Tickets go on sale Friday, August 20 at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/V5XtIG35tQ— BOK Center (@BOKCenter) August 9, 2021
The Sooners' first installment of the series against the Razorbacks will be held on Dec. 11 this season. Oklahoma's last meeting against Arkansas resulted in a 92-83 loss in 2017 at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, although former guard Trae Young scored 28 points.
OU head coach Porter Moser, who took over for former coach Lon Kruger after he retired, returns just four players from last season's team. The Sooners finished 16-11 with five ranked wins in 2020-21.
Tickets for the game go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
