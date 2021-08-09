You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners, Arkansas agree to multiyear series at BOK Center

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to a multiyear series to play at the BOK Center in Tulsa, the BOK announced on Twitter on Monday. 

The Sooners' first installment of the series against the Razorbacks will be held on Dec. 11 this season. Oklahoma's last meeting against Arkansas resulted in a 92-83 loss in 2017 at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, although former guard Trae Young scored 28 points. 

OU head coach Porter Moser, who took over for former coach Lon Kruger after he retired, returns just four players from last season's team. The Sooners finished 16-11 with five ranked wins in 2020-21. 

Tickets for the game go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

