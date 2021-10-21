You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners announce schedule change for exhibition match against Rogers State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Madi Williams

Then-sophomore guard Madi Williams during the game against Texas Tech on Mar. 7, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma has moved its exhibition game against Rogers State to 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 31, the team announced Thursday. It was originally supposed to be played on Oct. 30. 

The game will be Jennie Baranczyk’s first as head coach after being hired from Drake on April 10. The Sooners did not play an exhibition game last season, with their last being within the 2019-20 season against Oklahoma City. OU is coming off a 12-12 (9-9 Big 12) campaign in 2020-21. 

OU returns four starters, including its three leading scorers from last season in seniors Madi Williams, Gabby Gregory, and Taylor Robertson.

As part of “Fan Appreciation Day”, the game will be free for all fans who wish to attend at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments