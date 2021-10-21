OU basketball: Sooners announce schedule change for exhibition match against Rogers State

Oklahoma has moved its exhibition game against Rogers State to 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 31, the team announced Thursday. It was originally supposed to be played on Oct. 30.
🚨 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 🚨Our exhibition game vs. Rogers State has been moved to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Lloyd Noble Center.https://t.co/Oz0pRQUrBo— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) October 21, 2021
The game will be Jennie Baranczyk’s first as head coach after being hired from Drake on April 10. The Sooners did not play an exhibition game last season, with their last being within the 2019-20 season against Oklahoma City. OU is coming off a 12-12 (9-9 Big 12) campaign in 2020-21.
OU returns four starters, including its three leading scorers from last season in seniors Madi Williams, Gabby Gregory, and Taylor Robertson.
As part of “Fan Appreciation Day”, the game will be free for all fans who wish to attend at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.