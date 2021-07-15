You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners announce nonconference schedule for 2021-22 season

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma announced its 2021 nonconference schedule on Thursday morning. 

The Sooners will start their season with an exhibition game on Nov. 1 at home against Rogers State. The team will then begin its regular season play against Northwestern State on Nov. 9 in Norman. 

Coach Porter Moser will then lead his team to the third game of its homestead, with a Nov. 9 matchup against UTSA. After its matchup against UTSA, Oklahoma will shift its focus to the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina on Nov. 18-21. OU is one of eight teams competing in the Invitational. 

After returning from South Carolina, the Sooners host Houston Baptist on Nov. 24 before traveling to Central Florida on Nov. 27. 

Following the cancellation of last year’s matchup due to COVID-19, the Sooners will finally get to face Florida on Dec. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center. Then, the Sooners will host Butler on Dec. 7. 

Oklahoma will travel to the BOK Center on Dec. 11 to face off against Arkansas in Tulsa. OU is 2-0 when it’s played at the BOK Center. 

UT Arlington will travel to Norman to face off against the Sooners on Dec. 19, before hosting Alcorn State on Dec 22. Finally, Oklahoma will cap off its slate of non-conference games on Jan 29. at Auburn as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge.

