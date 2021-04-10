OU basketball: Sooners announce Drake's Jennie Baranczyk as new women's head coach

Oklahoma has hired Drake's Jennie Baranczyk as its new head women's basketball coach, according to a Saturday press release.
Please join us in welcoming Jennie Baranczyk as the next head coach at Oklahoma!
Baranczyk, 39, has been at Drake since 2012 and owns a 174-83 record with the Bulldogs. She replaces Sherri Coale, who retired March 17 after compiling a 513-294 career record in 25 seasons leading the Sooners.
"It is an honor and a privilege to be named the next head coach for the University of Oklahoma's women's basketball program and follow the highly successful and much-admired Sherri Coale," Baranczyk said in the release. "My coaching philosophy is based upon the most powerful human emotion to me and that is love. The players who put on this jersey must love the game, love to compete and love OU.
"We are going to compete at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. We will play hard, play together and be fun to watch. I'm looking forward to being at Oklahoma where there are amazing people and where we can – and will – compete for championships."
Before coaching, Baranczyk played forward at Iowa from 2000-04, averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds during her senior season while leading the Hawkeyes to three NCAA Tournament appearances during her career. She earned first team All-Big Ten honors in 2003 and received the conference's Medal of Honor for academic and athletic excellence in 2004.
Baranczyk's coaching career began at Kansas State, where she was an assistant from 2004-2006. She held the same role at Marquette from 2006-2010 and at Colorado from 2010-2012 before being hired at Drake.
The Bulldogs haven't posted a losing record since Baranczyk's first season in Des Moines, and won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship three-straight times from 2016-19. Drake also made the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons before losing in the first round.
"Her track record of overseeing creative and effective offenses, and producing high win totals, conference championships and postseason appearances during her time at Drake certainly appealed to our search committee as it evaluated the very competitive candidate pool," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in the release. "But her mastery of the head coaching role extends far beyond the court, and it's clear that her personal and professional values align with ours.
"Jennie prioritizes the overall well-being of everyone in her program, is passionate about empowering her student-athletes and recognizes that a program is only as good as its people. She is family-oriented and community-minded, both of which will help her generate enthusiasm among our fans and as she works to return our program to Big 12 and national prominence."
During the 2020-21 season, Baranczyk's squad was defeated by Milwaukee in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament. She now inherits an OU squad that failed to make the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons under Coale.
